Cozy Grove Out Now for Apple Arcade, Arrives April 8 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild and developer Spry Fox announced the slice-of-life camping game, Cozy Grove, is available now for Apple Arcade. The game will also launch on April 8 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for $14.99.

"Cozy Grove is ultimately intended to become a game that you comfortably settle into,” said Spry Fox CEO David Edery. "It doesn’t make you feel like you need to play for eight hours in a single sitting to ‘maximize’ your experience, and it doesn’t make you feel like you’ve seen everything there is to see in a few days either.

"We want Cozy Grove to become a delightful ritual that you look forward to every day, and for it to remain that way for many weeks, months and possibly even years. When everything else in your life might be chaos, Cozy Grove will hopefully be a place you can predictably and regularly find a bit of joy."

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Cozy Grove is a slice-of-life game about camping on a haunted island! You are a Spirit Scout, exploring every day to find new hidden secrets and helping the spectral inhabitants of this small paradise. Each ghost you meet has their own needs, but it’s not just the afterlife you have to worry about! There are still-living locals of the island that have their own adventures they’d like you to go on, so pitch your tent and get to work. You’ll cook, fish, and camp alongside some bear-y happy helpers to bring joy to this terrific tropical community. These helpers are, in fact, literal bears.

Cozy Grove is the newest game from Spry Fox, known for making Triple Town, Road Not Taken, and Alphabear!

Key Features:

Beautiful, dynamic, hand-drawn landscapes that come alive when you help a spirit in need.

Dozens of memorable characters and spirits for you to find and befriend. Each spirit has a unique, extensive story for you to unravel over time.

Collect spirit animals, craft decorations, go fishing and more!

40-plus hour campaign filled with side quests, designed to span months of playtime.

