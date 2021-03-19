Maneater Arrives May 25 for Switch - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Tripwire Interactive announced Maneater will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 25. The game is out now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

Maneater is a single player, open-world action-RPG (ShARkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small bull shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this, you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies — both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.

Key Features:

Eat – Feed on humans, consume nutrients, and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.

– Feed on humans, consume nutrients, and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended. Explore the Gulf – Explore seven large regions, including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.

– Explore seven large regions, including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle. Evolve Into a Legend – Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign.

– Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign. Unique Story – Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show.

– Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show. Diverse, Compelling Combat – Battle fierce wildlife including other apex predators or fight against various types of human hunters ranging from town drunks all the way up to the Coast Guard.

– Battle fierce wildlife including other apex predators or fight against various types of human hunters ranging from town drunks all the way up to the Coast Guard. Includes the Tiger Shark Evolution – The Tiger Shark is often called the “garbage disposal of the sea.” Appropriately enough, this evolution allows you to digest nearly anything, increasing your ability to gain vital nutrients from all varieties of prey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

