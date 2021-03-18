PlayStation and RTS Jointly Acquire Evolution Championship Series - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and RTS have announced a new venture born out of Endeavor’s esports business and have acquired the assets and properties of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO).

Co-founders of EVO Tony and Tom Cannon will continue to be key advisors and closely involved to make sure "EVO remains a one-of-a-kind, grassroots competitive platform for fighting game players and fans."

EVO Online 2021 was also announced in the press release and is set for August 6 to 8, and August 13 to 15. It will be operated by the newly formed joint venture between Sony Interactive Entertainment and RTS. Players from North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America will be able to compete and entry will be free.

"Fighting games have been a vital part of PlayStation’s legacy and our community since the very beginning, and we’ve been thrilled to partner with Evo over the years," Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of Global Competitive Gaming Steven Roberts said. "This joint acquisition with RTS marks a new chapter of collaboration with Evo’s co-founders, Tom and Tony Cannon, and their passionate community of fighting game fans."

RTS CEO Stuart Saw added, "Evo is a unique and iconic community unlike any other in the fighting game space, and we’re proud to be partnering with the Sony Interactive Entertainment team and the legends that are Tom and Tony—as well as Mark Julio as Head of Business Development—to help grow Evo. We’ve got so many exciting plans in store for this year and beyond."

Evolution Championship Series co-founder Tony Cannon said, "Tom and I are incredibly excited by the partnership with SIE and RTS. Both companies bring a wealth of experience and share our passion for what makes the fighting game community so great. We are looking forward to working with them to launch Evo to the next level while remaining true to our roots."

