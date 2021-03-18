Project Athia Officially Named Forspoken, Launches 2022 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions announced the action RPG, Project Athia, has officially been named Forspoken and will launch in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Forspoken puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. Frey takes center stage in Forspoken, exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia.

Designed for the PlayStation 5 System – Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity.

– Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Developed simultaneously for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Debut title from Square Enix’s newly established studio, Luminous Productions.

