Xbox and The Rock Team Up on Series X-Themed Mini Fridge

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Xbox have teamed up to send influencers an Xbox Series X-themed mini-fridge that also features the ZOA logo in the top right corner. ZOA is Johnson's recently released energy drink.

Along with the mini-fridge is an Xbox Series X controller with the ZOA logo, ZOA-branded sunglasses, and six cans of the ZOA energy drink.

"I may not be a competitive gamer (certainly not counting the years I beat everyone’s ass on Madden), but I do know what it means to compete," reads a not from Dwayne Johnson.

"If you want to rise to the top – whether that’s gaming, creating, working, anything – it takes discipline and hard work, but it also takes energy and focus. That’s why I bring you the culmination of years of development – ZOA – and my partners at Xbox and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you first."

