EA Play Coming to PC for Game Pass Members Tomorrow

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Electronic Arts announced EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC starting tomorrow at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

EA Play on PC has more than 60 Electronic Arts titles available to play including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat, as well as games from franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims. There will also be access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like FIFA 21.

Rewards will also be available for EA games. In March the rewards are Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, a N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and more. There will be n-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts on EA digital purchases on the EA Desktop app beta.

Subscribers will be able to play the new-to-Play List title Star Wars: Squadrons on PC and console on day one.

In order for Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to gain access to EA Play on PC you will need to download the EA Desktop app and sign-in or create a new EA account. After that, you will need to link your Xbox accounts to your EA account.

EA Play has been available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox consoles since November 10, 2020.

