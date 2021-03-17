Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Launches Marc 18 for Switch - News

SNK announced Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 18.

The collection includes the six Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection titles that are already released, as well as four more titles.

Check out the full list of games included in Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 below:

Big Tournament Golf

Dark Arms: Beast Buster

Fatal Fury: First Contact

King of Fighters R-2

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny

Metal Slug: 1st Mission

Metal Slug: 2nd Mission

Samurai Shodown! 2

SNK Gals’ Fighters

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

