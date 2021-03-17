Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Launches Marc 18 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 213 Views
SNK announced Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 18.
The collection includes the six Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection titles that are already released, as well as four more titles.
Check out the full list of games included in Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 below:
- Big Tournament Golf
- Dark Arms: Beast Buster
- Fatal Fury: First Contact
- King of Fighters R-2
- The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny
- Metal Slug: 1st Mission
- Metal Slug: 2nd Mission
- Samurai Shodown! 2
- SNK Gals’ Fighters
- SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
Good collection. The Metal Slug games are actually really good. Shame it doesn't have Sonic the Hedgehog, a genuinely solid NGP game.