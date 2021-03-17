Chicory: A Colorful Tale Launches Spring 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Finji and developer Greg Lobanov announced the painting adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this spring.

"The game is generous with giving the player options for personalizing their world," director Greg Lobanov said on the PlayStation Blog. "Besides being able to draw on everything all the time, you can also collect decor items and plants which you can place anywhere. All your art and decorating decisions are persistent throughout the adventure, which makes it extra rewarding to come back to an old place along your journey. Most side quests involve you creating something which leaves a permanent mark on the world, too, and often those things will attract the attention of other characters and cause them to gather somewhere new. And by the way, there are a lot of side quests (Chicory is an adventure game after all)! You can get to know some of the 100+ characters in the game as you deliver their mail. Or you can spend some time in art class recreating masterpieces.

“We’ve taken full advantage of the new DualSense wireless controller to bring a sense of depth to Chicory’s gameplay in a way we’ve never experienced before. You can paint using the touchpad, and the controls are specially arranged to make it easier to do that. There is also an option to flip the controls so left-handed players can draw with their dominant hand if they prefer. Not to mention we’ve added lots of soft texture rumbles which makes the whole thing feel warm and cozy, like petting a cat.

"Players can visit a phonebooth at any time and call their in-game parents to get a reminder on what they were doing, or if needed, precise directions to the next goal. But these in-game hints were limited in function; they are only available from some locations and so are generic by necessity. With PlayStation 5’s Game Help system, we got to fill in all the gaps, making sure no screen in the game is without some guidance for a player who’s stuck and just needs that little hint—and both systems work together great! Between the in-game hints and the Game Help additions, this game contains a thorough 100 percent walkthrough of itself.

"We also included options for players to make action sequences slower and easier, or even to skip them entirely. There are optional content warnings for some of the scarier sequences. And I also want to mention that despite our painting-based gameplay, nothing in the game relies on your ability to distinguish colors for puzzle-solving, so colorblind players can have just as much fun exploring as anyone else."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game about a dog wielding a magic brush! Use the painting powers to explore, solve puzzles, help your animal friends and restore color to the world.

The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all… until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her. Hmm… good luck!

Key Features:

Explore the Picnic Province, and draw on anything!

Manipulate the environment with your paint and solve puzzles!

Unlock new paint abilities and use them to reach new places!

Collectible clothes, plants and furniture to dress your character and the world how you want!

A world full of animal characters to help and befriend!

Local co-op! Play with your friends and paint together!

It’s like Zelda in a coloring book world, with a dash of Animal Crossing!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles