UnderMine Arrives March 30 on PS4

Developer Thorium Entertainment announced UnderMine will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 30 for $19.99. It supports English, French, German, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian languages.

"After we got more than 600,000 players on other platforms, we kept hearing from the PlayStation community demanding to know when it was their turn," said Thorium Entertainment founder Derek Johnson.

"We’re happy to finally release on Sony’s platform and are ready to start bringing content like the Royals update to all versions of the game in the coming months!"

Send a hapless peasant to the monster-ridden depths of the UnderMine, a massive complex of twisting tunnels and mineshafts filled with equal parts of fortune and danger. Equipped initially with nothing more than a rudimentary pickaxe, a limited supply of bombs, and a misplaced sense of courage, the miner seeks to uncover the secret at the bottom of a tremor-ridden mine or die trying.

Unearth relics that empower adventurers with skills and upgrades that stand between them and glory. Clash with huge bosses and persevere against the dangers lying in wait deeper in the mine. Explode cracked walls with bombs, revealing secret paths and rooms filled with treasure and even potential allies.

Strategize wisely; though death is a setback, it does not spell the end of the journey. The next victim brave adventurer can spend recovered gold on permanent upgrades to equipment and stats. Each run poses a difficult question: spend that gold on a valuable item at the shop now, or save it for the next run?

While UnderMine‘s main campaign offers dozens of hours of challenge, those who conquer the mine at least once can explore the even deadlier and much more punishing Othermine. Kiss all the persistent upgrades goodbye; miners start with a fresh, randomly-generated set of starting relics, upgrades, and curses each run for maximum replayability.

