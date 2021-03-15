Respawn Hiring for a Producer on Unannounced Star Wars Game - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Respawn Entertainment, which was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017, most recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 to commercial and critical success.

Respawn Entertainment's senior producer on Star Wars Blair Brown posted a job opening for a producer with experience to work on Star Wars. Their next project isn't confirmed to be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, it is very likely given how popular the game is.

Electronic Arts earlier this year confirmed it is developing multiple unannounced Star Wars games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Hey #gamedev #gamedevjobs twitter, I'm looking for an experienced Producer to come work with me on Star Wars @Respawn ! We're a small production team and rarely have openings so hit me up quick if your interested or have questions!! Job details here⬇️https://t.co/4GiQuwqsaB — Blair Brown (@BlairBroon) March 11, 2021

