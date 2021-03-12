God of War Dev Sony Santa Monica Hiring for Unannounced Title - News

Sony Santa Monica, the developer for 2018's God of War and its upcoming sequel, has posted a new job listing for a lead writer to work on a new unannounced title.

This being an unannounced title likely means the developer is working on a second title that isn't the God of War sequel.

"We are seeking a Lead Writer for the development of a new unannounced title!" reads the job listing. "If you love collaborating with talented developers to create genre defining games, join us as we embark on a new journey.

"The ideal candidate has a mastery of storytelling, and deeply understands the marriage between gameplay and narrative. This individual will be responsible for crafting powerful storylines, strong character arcs, and compelling dialogue, while maintaining an equal focus on building and developing the writing team."

