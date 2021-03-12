Switch Sales Top 80 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 21-27 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 412,905 units sold for the week ending February 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 80.37 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 225,766 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.87 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 107,519 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.84 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 44,418 units, the Xbox One sold 20,305 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,371 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 167,684 units (68.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 98,390 units (-68.9%), the Xbox One is down 37,274 units (-64.7%), and the 3DS is down 10,268 units (-88.2%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 412,905 ( 80,369,221 ) PlayStation 5 - 225,766 ( 5,865,794 ) Xbox Series X|S - 107,519 ( 3,837,426 ) PlayStation 4 - 44,418 ( 115,107,617 ) Xbox One - 20,305 ( 49,907,620 ) 3DS - 1,371 ( 75,920,921 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 184,546 PlayStation 5 - 78,562 Xbox Series X|S - 63,213 PlayStation 4 - 14,566 Xbox One - 13,967 3DS - 369

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 94,017 PlayStation 5 - 87,879 Xbox Series X|S - 30,299 PlayStation 4 - 22,413 Xbox One - 4,900 3DS - 316 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 120,522 PlayStation 5 - 53,344 PlayStation 4 - 6,417 Xbox Series X|S - 9,928 Xbox One - 780 3DS - 859

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,820 PlayStation 5 - 5,981 Xbox Series X|S - 4,079 PlayStation 4 - 1,022 Xbox One - 658 3DS - 21

