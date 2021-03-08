Xbox Series X|S Has Unannounced Games Coming in 2021, Says Xbox Director - News

The biggest title for the Xbox Series X|S coming later this year is easily Halo Infinite. It does appear there are games that will release for Xbox consoles later this year that have yet to be announced.

Xbox’s director of program management Jason Ronald in the latest Iron Lords Podcast over the weekend said that "not all games that are releasing this year have been announced."

This shouldn't be a surprise as not all games are announced a year or more in advance. The unannounced games will likely be announced at E3 2021 or at a similar event this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

