The Coalition Hiring for 'Mind-Blowing Gears of War Games' - News

Gears of War developer The Coalition is currently hiring with about a dozen full-time roles available. The studio is looking for people who want to "create mind-blowing Gears of War games."

"The Coalition is looking for people who are a great cultural fit with our team and have the energy, passion, and determination to get things done," reads the main careers page for The Coalition. "If you want to work with exceptionally talented people, create mind-blowing Gears of War games, and have a blast doing it, you’ve come to the right place!"

Several of the openings say the "studio is dedicated to pushing the Gears franchise to new heights" and are looking to "forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft’s entertainment platforms and devices."

The Services Software Engineer says The Coalition wants to "redefine the Gears experience through the application of modern cloud service technologies."

The Coalition most recently released Gears 5 in 2019, with a next-generation version of the game releasing alongside the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020. While nothing has been announced, it is likely Gears 6 is in development.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

