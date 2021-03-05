Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 11.0.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released Update 11.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This update released alongside the Pyra / Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 DLC fighters, which are available for $5.99. They are also part of the $29.99 Fighters Pas Vol. 2.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Lora Amalthus Jin Malos Pneuma

You can now enhance Rex’s spirit.

When multiple controllers are connected, unused controllers can now be disconnected using other controllers in the fighter-selection screen in Smash. (This can be done by pressing the A button over the player bracket of the controller you want to disconnect.)

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Pyra/Mythra Challenger Pack Arthur’s Helm + Armor Felyne Hat Hunter’s Helm + Mail Rathalos Helm + Mail



Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain downloadable content you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

Game balance adjustments have been made. Please see the official website for details of fixes and changes to fighters.

The Toad Power-Up Band (amiibo) is now supported.

Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap the Toad Power-Up Band, you can receive a reward. The Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi Power-Up Bands can be used as Figure Players.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

