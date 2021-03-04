Guts ‘N Goals Arrives August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher PM Studios and developer CodeManu announced the arcade-style soccer and beat ’em up game, Guts ‘N Goals, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This isn’t your standard game of soccer. This is Guts ‘N Goals, where soccer balls can be hockey pucks, and you use a bat instead of your feet to score goals.

Choose from over 20 unique heroes and get ready to play the world’s game like never before!

Key Features:

Different Ways to Play – Each stadium has a unique way to play a game of soccer. Score a goal with a beach ball on the beach, and hit a hockey puck at the skating rink.

– Each stadium has a unique way to play a game of soccer. Score a goal with a beach ball on the beach, and hit a hockey puck at the skating rink. Keeping You on Your Toes – During each game, random mutators will change the way you play. Mutators can change everything from the ball you’re hitting to the entire game design in a matter of seconds.

– During each game, random mutators will change the way you play. Mutators can change everything from the ball you’re hitting to the entire game design in a matter of seconds. There Are No Penalty Cards – Each of the over 20 heroes has a unique ability that can drastically change the tide of a match. You can use these abilities to temporarily KO your opponent, giving you an opportunity to score.

– Each of the over 20 heroes has a unique ability that can drastically change the tide of a match. You can use these abilities to temporarily KO your opponent, giving you an opportunity to score. Play Your Way – Guts ‘N Goals can be played both online and offline, single-player, co-op, multiplayer, and local couch co-op. Enjoy this hilarious take on Soccer however you like!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

