Bugsnax Update Adds PS5 and PS4 Save Transfer, More - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bugsnax launched alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, as well as on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

Update 1.06 has now been released for the game, which adds the transfer saves online between the PS5 and PS4. It also adds an additional save data backup to protect against instances of potential save data corruption, and much more.

Reach the patch notes below:

Added ability to transfer saves online between PS4 and PS5 skus of Bugsnax.

Added additional save data backup to protect against instances of potential save data corruption.

Dialogue text ‘Wait’ mode added to Settings->Game for extending text display time until button press.

Ability to change player fur color in Pause menu under Settings->Game during gameplay.

Ability to change screen shake intensity in Settings->Game.

Overwriting a save in the New Game screen now requires pressing a separate button to avoid accidental deletion.

Fix for master volume affecting some environmental sounds more than others.

Added statues to re-summon Legendary Bugsnax and replay them after completing the quest.

Improve reactiveness of Tripwire.

Player holding handnet animation now plays when approaching vulnerable snak.

Eggabell will now remain in Frosted Peak after completing her questline.

Updates to inaccurate journal descriptions and tags.

Assorted fixes for stuck Bugsnax/Grumpuses, lingering/missing objects, and other oddities.

Fix for bug paths not showing up in the Snax Scope if you scan and then quickly close the scope.

Fixes for some issues with Barn Donations.

Reduce Sodie spray particle count and translucency for performance gains.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles