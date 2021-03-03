Zynga Acquires Torchlight III Dev Echtra Games - News

Zynda announced it has acquired Torchlight III developer Echtra Games. The core members at the developer have also worked on the Diablo franchise in the past.

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development," said Zaynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"I’m excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family. This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total addressable market."

Echtra Games CEO Max Schaefer added, "Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family. We share Zynga’s vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort."

