Pokemon Go Gets HoloLens Demo

Niantic at Microsoft Ignite 2021 showcased a demo of Pokemon Go running on the augmented-reality headset, HoloLens 2.

The video of the demo features Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke and product marketing manager for Pokemon Go Veronica Saron wearing HoloLens 2 and ready to battle it out.

"Microsoft Mesh offers a whole new way of doing that," Hanke said. "This notion of bringing my virtual friends along with me as I go out and walk and explore the world — I just love that concept and I’m really interested to see what we can do with that."

"Our part of this is the work of stitching the digital and physical worlds together, connecting the bits and atoms so these experiences can be possible using the Niantic platform," Hanke added. "But social connections are really at the heart of everything we do, and Microsoft Mesh innovations just enrich that."

The demo is only a proof of concept and does not represent a consumer product. It was "designed to showcase the vision for a new collaboration that will build on Microsoft’s and Niantic’s mixed and augmented reality capabilities."

