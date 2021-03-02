Elden Ring Full Leaked Trailer Posted Online - News

posted 1 hour ago

From Software announced Elden Ring at E3 2019 and features story and world input from George R R Martin, the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books.

Snippets of a leaked trailer had been posted online yesterday, however, the full off-screen capture of the trailer has now been posted to YouTube and in 720p.

You can view the off-screen trailer:

Sources have stated that production on the game has slowed down due to the pandemic and one said it is unlikely the game would release this year. However, with a trailer now getting leaked, it is possible an update on the game isn't too far away.

