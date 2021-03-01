[Updated] Elden Ring Trailer Has Been Leaked - News

Update:

A 34 second long clip of the trailer has been posted on YouTube. Like with the other clips this one was captured off-screen.

Original article:

From Software announced Elden Ring at E3 2019 and features story and world input from George R R Martin, the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books.

A leaked trailer for Elden Ring has been circulating around the internet and is labeled as "Bandai Namco confidential," according to VideoGamesChronicle who has seen the trailer, but hasn't posted it due to legal reasons.

A couple of people via Twitter have posted snippets of the leaked trailer for the 2019 announced game:

This isn't from me, but I needed some way to share it elsewhere for those who care. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/YxUNH9Fq2K — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 1, 2021

Sources have stated that production on the game has slowed down due to the pandemic and one said it is unlikely the game would release this year. However, with a trailer now getting leaked, it is possible an update on the game isn't too far away.

