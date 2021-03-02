Returnal is Getting Everything From the Specs of the PS5, Says Dev - News

Returnal’s marketing director Mikael Haveri in an interview with the BBC said the development team for the game is getting everything it can out of the specs of the PlayStation 5.

"I think we’re doing a lot with the visuals and really getting everything we can from the specs. And, I think that comes across with the contrast of the really dark environment against the really bright and colourful bullet-hell neon.

"What really shines through, exclusively with the PS5, is the 3D audio is something that really lets players tap into that feedback loop. When somebody appears behind you, immediately, you can turn around and shoot them without any kind of visual clues.

"Similarly, with the DualSense controller for example, if you press the L2 trigger half-way you’ll aim down sights. But, if you press it the full way, you’ll reach an alternative fire for your weapon.

"All of this communication can be done without the screen elements. That’s quite unique and lets you get deeper into the game."

Returnal will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

