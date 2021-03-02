Doom Eternal Earned Over $450 Million in Revenue in 9 Months - Sales

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software announced the opening weekend for Doom Eternal has set a franchise record with revenue double that of 2016's Doom. t was also the best-selling game on Steam during its release week, with over 100,000 concurrent players on the digital platform.

The LinkedIn profile for former id Software Monetization Designer David Saunders has revealed Doom Eternal earned over $450 million in revenue in its first nine months on sale.

Doom Eternal is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

