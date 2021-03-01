PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in February - Sales

Sony's PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in February, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

Only 3,000 units separated the PS5 from the second best-selling console, the Nintendo Switch. There was no mention of the Xbox Series X|S, which was the best-selling console in January.

Dring added that sales for the PS5 and Switch were up in February when compared to January. The PS5 had more consoles shipped in the second half of the month and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury boosted Switch sales.

2021 sales so far are practically tied between the PS5 and Switch with the Switch only ahead by a few hundred units.

Over 350,000 consoles have been sold in the UK in 2021 so far, according to Dring. This would include sales of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and the last-generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One.

Ooooh it was close in the UK hardware charts for February. Just 3,000 console sales separated PS5 (no.1) from Nintendo Switch (no.2) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 1, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

