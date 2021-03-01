Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 192 Views
Crypton Future Media announced the puzzle game, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, will be "coming soon" for the Nintendo Switch.
The game launched as Hatsune Miku Logic Paint for iOS and Android in March 2020.
【✨タイトル発表&メインビジュアル公開✨】— クリプトン・モバイルコンテンツチーム (@cfm_mobile) March 1, 2021
内容をさらにパワーアップ💡「#ミクロジ」で遊ぼう!
『初音ミク ロジックペイントS』
Nintendo Switch™で近日発売予定🎉
メインビジュアルは「NEGI(@ulogbe)さん」描きおろし💖
#初音ミク #ミクロジS pic.twitter.com/dFILjpwiQE
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.