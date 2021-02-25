Pokemon Presents Stream Set for Tomorrow, Features 20 Minutes of Pokemon News - News

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokemon Presents video presentation tomorrow, February 26 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Pokemon Presents stream will feature about 20 minutes of Pokemon news.

