Pokemon Presents Stream Set for Tomorrow, Features 20 Minutes of Pokemon News - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 664 Views
The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokemon Presents video presentation tomorrow, February 26 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
The Pokemon Presents stream will feature about 20 minutes of Pokemon news.
❗— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 25, 2021
Get ready, Trainers.
A Pokémon Presents video presentation will be taking place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow—Friday, February 26—at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe–hit that bell to be the first in the loop! https://t.co/EWuPwUX9s2 pic.twitter.com/zisPK8Xa6e
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Excited for the announcements, not excited for the fanbase completely shitting on whatever gets announced.
It has been almost a decade since i last expected something good coming from that company.
Since they experienced the potential of mobile gaming they didn't stop providing consoles with games full of shit + uncomplete stuff and lazy content. They are trying more and more to make console games look like their mobile games. How would you expect people not being angry when being treated like that? Pokémon games on Switch are the wost ones despite being on the most powerful system they've ever been developed for. That doesn't even make sense, and yet it's happening with every new entry.
I was hyped for this until I saw the hints that the remakes will be in the vein of Lets Go. Urgh.
I'm still doubtful that they would try to do the Diamond and Pearl remakes in the style of Let's Go. For one thing, one of the core ideas of Let's Go was the ability to let any pokemon follow you around. With Diamond and Pearl having a 500+ Pokemon national pokedex, Pokemon following would be alot more work than it was for the 151 pokemon in Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, unless they literally only do the Sinnoh Pokedex, which would be dreadful (the Sinnoh Pokedex had many issues, including a huge lack of fire type Pokemon).
I could maybe see them offering a player choice between Let's Go catching mechanics and proper battling to weaken wild pokemon, to try and satisfy both fanbases.
I want to be doubtful and am holding out hope for proper remakes, but I’m pretty nervous.
If they do Let's Go Silver/Gold, I hope they keep the Kanto portion of that game. By far my favorite Pokemon generation because it enabled you to travel back to the gen 1 land and see what happened to that world after Red's campaign of absolute carnage. Plus the legendary battle with Red in the cave of despair as post-ending content was one of the coolest experiences of my gaming life. That level 80 something Pikachu still haunts me lol.
Let's Go Johto!
would be cool but the chances are Let's Go Sinnoh : /
a let's go version of sinnoh will be an insult and a bad tribute to that fantastic generation. I swear that they'll end up killing the RPG games for the sake of mobile ( GO) elements.