Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Launches This Spring for PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

WFS announced the free-to-play RPG, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, will launch for PC via Steam this spring.

All new players will get the Netherworld Princess Fragment. Depending on the number of people who add the game to their Steam Wishlist the following awards will be given to users:

1,000 Wishlists – High Class Scroll (x10)

5,000 Wishlists – Chronos Stone (x1,000)

10,000 Wishlists – 10 Allies Ticket Destiny Token

In Spring 2021, Another Eden PC version to be released worldwide* on Steam!

Embark on a journey beyond time and space on your PC✨

*Excludes Mainland China, Japan and Belgium



Add to your Wishlist now for a chance for all users to receive gifts!👇https://t.co/uk3bXaEhRa pic.twitter.com/S4S7OJqlUa — Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space (@AnotherEdenRPG) February 25, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a journey beyond time and space. To save our lost future. Before the darkness of time falls upon us all…

Acclaimed creators from a number of well-known and popular series have come together to bring an exciting and epic RPG.

Key Features:

Modern yet classic RPG transcending space and time.

An epic story across the Antiquity, Present, and Future, from master storyteller Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger).

Including the main theme written by Mitsuda Yasunori, an original soundtrack with over 60 songs performed by orchestras and folk instruments.

