Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Delayed Due to Cyber Attack - News

CD Projekt RED via Twitter said that Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed due to the recent cyberattack.

"While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time," said the developer.

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.

"It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

Cyberpunk 2077 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Stadia on December 10, 2020. A next-generation version will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021 and will be a free upgrade for those that own the PS4 and Xbox One.

