Team17 Announces Narita Boy Launches March 30 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Studio Koba announced the Side-scrolling action-adventure game, Narita Boy, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on March 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Narita Boy is a heart-felt love story to the 1980s, featuring a narrative-driven adventure that takes players to a game inside a game, battling powerful bosses and overcoming puzzles in order to uncover the secrets of the Digital Kingdom and—ultimately—its creator.

Narita Boy puts players in the shoes of the eponymous digital warrior chosen to wield the Techno-Sword, a legendary weapon capable of defeating fearsome foes in melee or from afar as it instantly transforms into a shotgun or devastating laser beam. By using this new weapon and with the help of the Motherboard, the spiritual leader of the Digital Kingdom, players will face corrupted enemies and hulking bosses to save the electronic synthwave world from the invading Stallions, a group of rogue code bent on forced rule and subjugation. During the journey, players will also explore the memories of the creator that reveals his story, from his early years in Japan, to his creation of—and connection with—the Digital Kingdom.

Key Features:

Go Back to the Future – A homage to the eighties with a new spin on classic gameplay styles, Narita Boy takes players back in time for blast from the past.

– A homage to the eighties with a new spin on classic gameplay styles, Narita Boy takes players back in time for blast from the past. You Have the Power! – The Techno-Sword can be used alongside mysterious magic so that players can carve and blast their way through enemies great and small.

– The Techno-Sword can be used alongside mysterious magic so that players can carve and blast their way through enemies great and small. Might as Well Jump – The classic 2D platformer will see players explore imaginative landscapes and navigate a plethora of pixel art environments.

– The classic 2D platformer will see players explore imaginative landscapes and navigate a plethora of pixel art environments. Pixel-Perfect Story – Encounter weird and wonderful digitized characters on a journey to discover the secrets of the Digital Kingdom and its elusive creator.

– Encounter weird and wonderful digitized characters on a journey to discover the secrets of the Digital Kingdom and its elusive creator. Pump Up the Jam – Inspired by the glory days of analogue synthesizers, the pumping soundtrack turns back the clock for this techno-journey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles