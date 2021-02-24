Gnosia Arrives in March for the Switch - News

Publisher Playism and developer Petit Depotto announced Gnosia will launch for the Nintendo Switch the eShop in March for $24.99. The game launched for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2019 and for the Switch in April 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they’ll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe – one victim at a time.

The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia.

What exactly are Gnosia? Why do they attack humans? Discover the truth behind this mysterious life form and the intertwined narratives of your crewmates as you struggle for survival.

Key Features:

Gnosia is an all-new style of text-based adventure combining visual novel, RPG, social deduction and mystery elements.

Repeatedly play through “loops,” triggering special events to unravel mysteries in a uniquely original narrative . The story progresses as you play through “loops” where once win or loss conditions have been met the loop resets and another begins, albeit with reshuffled characters and roles.

. The story progresses as you play through “loops” where once win or loss conditions have been met the loop resets and another begins, albeit with reshuffled characters and roles. Role-play a variety of roles to develop different character builds. Level up your stats to have more impact on crew discussions. High Charisma means people are likely to listen to you more, whereas high Performance will enable you to lie better without being discovered.

Level up your stats to have more impact on crew discussions. High Charisma means people are likely to listen to you more, whereas high Performance will enable you to lie better without being discovered. Engage with engrossing and eclectic characters and experience randomly triggered events unique to each one. Each character has a certain level of “fondness” for the main character. Various events occur throughout the game in accordance with how well-liked you are by the others, bringing a sort of “humanity” to the characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

