Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace is a Digital Board Game, Launches March 23

Publisher Asmodee Digital and developer Luckyhammers announced the digital board game, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 23 for $19.99 / €19.99.

Inspired by the award-winning board game franchise, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace is an investigation game served with turn-based combat, set in the haunted worlds of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. Plunge into an original story written by Fantasy Flight Interactive’s official writers and explore the American Roaring Twenties.

The year is 1926: a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion and everything indicates that she has been the victim of a heinous murder. Choose from 12 intrepid investigators from the Arkham Horror games, each with a unique set of skills, and assemble your team to shed the light over this mysterious death.

Find clues, perform interrogations and progress through nine chapters as the story unfolds. Your investigation will take you to visit shadowed institutions and mysterious locales, ranging from Miskatonic University, the Arkham Asylum, and the bayous of Louisiana.

As the investigators get closer to their goal, your squad will have to face curious science, living nightmares, and a sinister cult, whose mad scheme is to bring about the end of everything. Use a large variety of melee and ranged weapons, as well as powerful items and devastating magic spells to defeat your opponents in turn-based combat; while you attempt to retain your sanity.

As you face off against Lovecraftian horrors, your investigators will descend deeper into the depths of madness, affecting their level of sanity and causing traumas that will impact the course of your investigation. Care about your sanity and make the right choices… the Ancient Ones are preparing their return.

A Brand New Lovecratian Intrigue – Written by Fantasy Flight Games’ official writers.

– Written by Fantasy Flight Games’ official writers. Encounter the Unknown and Learn True Fear – Assemble your squad of detectives and investigate a mysterious murder while facing curious science, living nightmares, and a sinister cult in turn-based combat.

– Assemble your squad of detectives and investigate a mysterious murder while facing curious science, living nightmares, and a sinister cult in turn-based combat. Madness Begins When Reality Departs – Your exploration and choices made heavily impact the sanity of your characters and the outcome of your investigation.

– Your exploration and choices made heavily impact the sanity of your characters and the outcome of your investigation. A Breathtaking Lovecratian Adventure – Journey through iconic locations served with a precise blend of art style, sound, voice-over, cutscenes, and lighting, with a touch of Lovecratian pulp.

