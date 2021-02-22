NieR Re[in]carnation Tops 3 Million Downloads - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced NieR Re[in]carnation has surpassed three million downloads. To celebrate the milestone, Players who login into the game by 11:59 on Sunday, February 28 will be getting 1,000 gems.

NieR Re[in]carnation launched for iOS and Android on February 18 and will release at a later date in North America and Europe.

The game is published by Square Enix and developed by Applibot. Yosuke Saito is producing the game and Yoko Taro is directing it. The characters are being designed by CyDesignation.

