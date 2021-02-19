MazM: The Phantom of the Opera Headed to Switch and PC - News

Publisher CKF and developer Growing Seeds announced the mystery adventure game, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam at an unannounced date. The game supports English, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

The third installment in the MazM Series, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera is the modern reinterpretation of the original novel, a French gothic mystery story written by Gaston Leroux in 1910.

The game features immersive classic-style music and unique aesthetics depicting characters living in the 19C Belle Époque France. As a detective, player must find out the truth of “The Phantom of the Opera” incident that once shook the Parisian opera house.

The player unveils the secrets of the opera house by collecting various notes about characters and historical trivia. In addition, the game provides many different ways to enjoy the scenario with mini-games and illustrations.

MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, a thrilling story of love and mysteries in the Parisian opera house, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam. It will have its exact release date soon.

