MotoGP 21 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Milestone and Dorna Sports have announced MotoGP 21 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on April 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring the 2021 Official Season and enriched by the power of next generation consoles, MotoGP 21 is ready to change gear and race at speed, delivering an experience without precedents.

A brand-new progressive and strategic Managerial Career mode, smartest and advanced Neural AI and real-life gameplay improvements will enhance simulation vibes and the players’ feeling of immersion in the game. This year, MotoGP feels more real than ever!

A Truly MotoGP Experience

The new edition of Managerial Career allows players to delve deeply into the managing experience, making some new features available both on and off the track. Building the best team possible and customizing the bike are keys to success. Being fast on track is now all up to you!

The Personal Manager leads the staff, helping riders to look for new, prestigious contracts from the best teams in the championship. At their side the Chief Engineer is working for increasing Research Points, earned weekly or during Free Practice sessions. Last but not least, the Data Analyst is in charge of finding the perfect balance for each development area to progress, in order to make all the staff effective and dynamic. Those elements have been added aiming to create the deepest and most complete career experience ever. And what about starting from the bottom with a Junior Team?

Well, the path will be harder but at the same time more personal. Hiring the right people is always fundamental for success, starting from the Team Manager, who will look for new sponsorship and riders, and all the way up to the Technical Director who manages the R&D department for junior bikes. Of course, don’t forget to hire a rider, a talented young star to lead the team to the top of the ladder.

In both cases, the bike is the protagonist and in MotoGP 21 the customization is moving another step close to reality. Assign your staff members to any of the bike development branches and invest your R&D Points to improve Engine Power, Aerodynamics, Frame and the most important Electronic features, such as Traction Control, Brake, Anti Wheelie and Power Mapping. And of course, even the look of the bike is important, that’s why MotoGP once again features an editor divided into five main categories: Helmet, Livery, Suit, Stickers and Racing Number.

The Future of the Two-Wheeled Gaming Experience is Here

We promised a realer experience l than ever, and the Managerial Career is only one of the improvements this year. The gameplay also has some iconic new features to present: the goal is to create an electrifying, strategic and adrenaline-fueled racing simulation that players have never played before.

Bike Retrieval Sequence – Once you fall, you’ll no longer automatically respawn on track. You’ll have to get up and get back on your bike, as fast as you can. Pay attention to how you take corners!

– Once you fall, you’ll no longer automatically respawn on track. You’ll have to get up and get back on your bike, as fast as you can. Pay attention to how you take corners! Brake Temperature – Riding is not only a matter of speed, but also of strategy. Monitoring the temperature of your brakes is the key to always having the situation under control. If they are too hot or too cold they risk losing their effectiveness.

– Riding is not only a matter of speed, but also of strategy. Monitoring the temperature of your brakes is the key to always having the situation under control. If they are too hot or too cold they risk losing their effectiveness. Long Lap Penalty – Finally, the feature is coming to the MotoGP videogame franchise, meaning that penalties can now be more specific.

– Finally, the feature is coming to the MotoGP videogame franchise, meaning that penalties can now be more specific. Bike Suspension System Revised. The level of realism is increasing again. This feature is dedicated to all the bike simulation lovers!

As 2021 is the year of next generation consoles, MotoGP 21 is also ready to deliver some unmissable additions. Players who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will enjoy Dynamic Resolution up to 4K, along with 60 frames per second. The overall quality is significantly improved and the enhanced lighting creates a world that transmits all the sensation of a real race. Loading times are faster and for those who can’t live without the thrill of competition, online races are now up to 22 riders. Finally, like a wheelie at the finish line, PlayStation Players will enjoy the amazing feature of the PlayStation 5 DualSense, including Haptic Feedback and Adaptive triggers.

The final piece is the next level of ANNA. Our revolutionary AI based on machine learning is back with additional improvements in order to race against faster, smarter and more accurate opponents than ever, making the offline experience equal to a real race.

And this is just the beginning! MotoGP 21 will only get bigger and better over the months thanks to some new content that will be introduced through patches. Day one is only the beginning of the race!

