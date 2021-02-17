Switch Successor Would Need to 'Offer New Forms of Entertainment,' Says Nintendo President - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) says the successor to the Nintendo Switch would need to be able to offer "new forms of entertainment."

Nintendo doesn't have a specific release window in mind for its next console, however, they are always researching the latest technology.

"The hardware and software development teams are in the same building, communicating closely and thinking about how we can propose new forms of entertainment," Furukawa said.

Furukawa added there is no rush to release a new console and the life cycle of the Switch can be extended as it offers so many ways to play.

"We always say that we are in the middle of the Switch’s lifecycle, and since one piece of hardware can be used to play both stationary and portable games, we can offer a wide variety of software for this purpose," Furukawa said. "The life cycle can still be extended."

