The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced for Switch, Launches July 16

Nintendo during the latest Nintendo Direct announced The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on July 16 for $59.99.
While there was no new information on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it was revealed new information on the game will be coming later this year.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.
Master realistic swordplay that matches your movements
Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.
Incredibly excited for this. The MOST underrated Zelda game ever. So much hate thrown on this game.
Not excited about more old games but hopefully at least this one gets more love this time around, it was unfairly maligned on release.
Was it? I'm not sure about fans, but it sure seemed like critics loved it at the time, I think it got a 93 meta and many GOTY nominations, but lost most of them because it released in a tough year alongside Skyrim, Arkham City, and Uncharted 3.
But yeah, I would think it would be more favorably received this time thanks to the option to play without motion controls.
So did GTA IV, SS is close to this in terms of meta. But the actual players hated it, both considered mediocre.
Old games is what Switch does best technically. This will also sell better than many modern games ported to Switch.
I would disagree, I've enjoyed many 8th gen ports to Switch, but anything older has no value to me personally as I already have a Wii/Wii U/PS3/360/etc
Never played this so glad its getting a port. I considered playing with an emulator but I will opt for this instead.