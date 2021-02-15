The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Rated for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been rated for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, and PC by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The data breach that hit Capcom in November 2020 revealed a collection that included The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2 was in development. The two games previously released for the Nintendo 3DS.

Also rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee Tales from the Borderlands for the Nintendo Switch. The game A re-release was recently announced for digital stores on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a February 17 release date.

Genshin Impact was also rated for the PlayStation 5, as well as Secret Neighbor and SnowRunner for the Nintendo Switch.

