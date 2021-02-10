Tales from the Borderlands to Re-Release on Digital Stores on February 17 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Telltale Games announced it will re-release Tales from the Borderlands for digital stores on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 17. It will contain all five episodes and also be playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tales from the Borderlands is a five-part episodic game series from the creators of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series. Set on the unforgiving world of Pandora after the events seen in Borderlands 2, this is a story full of Borderlands’ trademark humor, following two adventurers on their quest for greatness.

You’ll play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software.

Key Features:

Play as Rhys, on a mission to make Hyperion his.

Play as Fiona, on a mission to make the money hers (all of it).

Explore Pandora as never before: familiar and new locations brought to life as more than mere cannon fodder.

Your choices matter, changing the story around you, and making the tale yours.

