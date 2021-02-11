Binary Smoke is a Story-Drive Action Adventure Game, Announced for PC - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Outside Game Studio during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase announced has announced story-driven third-person action-adventure game, Binary Smoke, for PC via the Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Science has reached the advent of The Digital Singularity. Humanity’s ultimate achievement is the Binaries, sentient digital lifeforms who possess incredible supernatural powers.

In Binary Smoke, players assume the role of a rogue Binary in a living city full of colorful characters and dangerous villains. Rebelling against the ruling class, players will inspire a revolution to change the course of their lives forever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles