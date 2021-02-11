Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launches June 11 for PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand-new full-length adventure. When the evil Dr. Nefarious uses a device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins, Ratchet and Clank are separated. As they try to reunite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a whole new arsenal of out of this world weapons.

If you’ve never played a Ratchet & Clank game before, this is an excellent one to start with as the adventure is a stand-alone storyline, but longtime fans of the series will find deeper layers of connection to previous games.

We’re also here today to reveal new artwork for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This beautiful new piece speaks to the game’s theme of duality. Ratchet and Clank are the personification of opposites forming a more powerful whole and this theme is expanded even more through alternate-dimension counterparts of characters and worlds.

Pre-orders start today too! Here’s a look at the digital content you unlock early when you pre-order the Digital Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition:

That’s right, two fan-favorites will make their way into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (2003) is now updated with high-definition materials, lighting responses, and ray-traced reflections. Players will also receive an early-unlock of the Pixelizer weapon, the retro-blaster from Ratchet & Clank (2016), also updated visually for the PS5 console.

We also will have a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game available digitally on PS Store for $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD. You’ll receive five additional armor sets, 20 Raritanium to get a head start on upgrading your weapons, a sticker pack to use in Ratchet & Clank’s first ever photo mode, as well as a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack.

As with other recent games, at participating retailers in the US and Canada, we will have special physical Launch Editions of the game for $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD MSRP. The Launch Edition will include early unlocks to the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon packed in on a voucher inside the box (while supplies last). Also, you can pre-order the Standard Edition digitally on PlayStation Store for $69.99 USD /$89.99 CAD MSRP to receive early unlocks to these items or check with your local game retailers to see if they are offering the pre-order incentive with the Standard Edition.

Also US and Canadian customers who pre-order get a $5 discount off official merchandise on PlayStation Gear online store after the game launch!

