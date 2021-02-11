Crayta Launches March 10 in Early Access on Epic Games Store - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Unit 2 Games announced Crayta will launch in Early Access on the Epic Games Store on March 10. It will be available as a free-to-play "Starter" game, while the Champion version is priced at $49.99 and the Deluxe version is priced at $59.99.

The Premium Edition has been available for Google Stadia subscribers since July 2020, however, the free-to-play Starter version is now available for all Stadia users.

Here is an overview of the game:

Play Thousands of Games

Play from an endlessly growing library of user-generated multiplayer games across a huge variety of genres. From team-based shooters and obstacle courses to farming simulators and cooking games, there’s going to be something for everyone.

Create Games with Friends

Crayta is a truly collaborative game creation platform built on Unreal Engine 4—you and your friends can jump in and create games together in the cloud, regardless of your experience.

Show Your Style

Express yourself in the Crayta universe with a range of high quality customisation options. Collect outfits, emotes, drones and more to tailor your identity throughout the game.

Unlock Gear as You Play

Crayta comes to PC with its all-new and unique Battle Pass system! Gain XP as you complete Creator Challenges and unlock awesome cosmetics as you progress.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles