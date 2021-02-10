QV Launches in March for PC - News

Publisher CFK and developer Izzle announced the action-adventure game, QV, will launch for PC via Steam in March. It will support English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in November 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Start a dimension-jumping adventure with Quby!

In a universe, dimensions are connected to each other. In the center of the passages lies Dimensional Core, keeping the balance between dimensions.

This balance began to collapse when the Core stopped working. Unless someone gives a helping hand, soon the universe will follow.

The Gate doesn’t let anyone into the Dimensional Core. But Quby, as the last descendant of Chosen Ones, can access the Gate.

To restore the balance between dimensions, Quby opens a portal to the Gate. With Varon, the talking penguin, she must explore the long-forgotten ruins of her ancestors and find a way to reactivate the Core.

Let the journey begin!

Key Features:

Multiple Language Support – QV supports a total of seven languages: English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).

– QV supports a total of seven languages: English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional). A Game for Everyone – Having four difficulty levels in each stage, QV features a total of 172 different gameplay experience. QV is made for both beginners and challenge-lovers.

– Having four difficulty levels in each stage, QV features a total of 172 different gameplay experience. QV is made for both beginners and challenge-lovers. A Unique Interdimensional Adventure – Use Quby’s brush to create an ink bridge over the water and draw portals for inter-dimensional travel.

– Use Quby’s brush to create an ink bridge over the water and draw portals for inter-dimensional travel. Colorful Companions – Embark on a grand adventure with companions from other worlds! Meet Varon the Penguin, mysterious shadow, Golems guarding the fire, and many more.

– Embark on a grand adventure with companions from other worlds! Meet Varon the Penguin, mysterious shadow, Golems guarding the fire, and many more. Various Costumes – Discover and collect hidden fairies in the stage to unlock fancy costumes and hairstyles!

– Discover and collect hidden fairies in the stage to unlock fancy costumes and hairstyles! Controller Support – Gameplay experience becomes more mesmerizing with controllers.

– Gameplay experience becomes more mesmerizing with controllers. Beautiful Music – Enjoy the merry adventure with soundtracks that match with the ruins.

