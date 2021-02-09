Sanity of Morris Launches March 23 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher StickyLock Studios and developer Alterego Games announced the Psychological horror adventure game, Sanity of Morris, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 23.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

“Dad’s urgent message, these documents… They don’t match up. Start thinking John. Build a case, write it down.”

After years of next to no contact, Johnathan Morris arrives in the isolated town of Greenlake to check up on the mental state of his father. Nothing is as he expected it to be. There are deadly forces at work that don’t want John snooping around.

Equipped with nothing more than a flashlight and a notebook, it is up to you to step into the shoes of Johnathan and tell fact from fiction.

Gameplay

Using your flashlight reveals the vital clues you need, but risks you being seen.

The game combines elements of stealth games with detective-adventure and psychological horror for a gripping story.

Key Features:

Unnatural events are taking place in small-town Greenlake.

A bloodcurdling psychological horror detective.

Move around unseen, outmaneuvering your enemies.

Search for hidden clues to find your father.

Discover YOUR version of the truth.

Could there be aliens in Greenlake?

