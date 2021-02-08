343 Developing New Halo Project, According to Job Listing - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Developer 343 Industries' main focus right now is to get Halo Infinite ready for launch in Fall 2021. However, it appears the company is developing at least one other project set in the Halo universe.

A new job listing (via GamesRadar) for a producer at 343 Industries says they will "help develop a new project in the Halo universe." This is hinting that an unannounced Halo project is in development at the studio.

It is unlikely 343 Industries would be hiring for a producer on Halo Infinite this late into development as the game is less than a year away from launch, especially with the job listing saying it is a new project.

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles