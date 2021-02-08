Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan Confirmed for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 have officially announced the battle action game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version in Japan in 2021.

The game was leaked last week, however, it did not mention the Xbox Series X|S version.

Read new information on the game below:

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, you can relive the story of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime in Solo Play Mode, and battle as the characters that appear in the anime in Versus Mode. In Versus Mode, which can be played either offline or online, players can enjoy exhilarating two-on-two battles with simple controls using any combination of characters that appear in the anime, including Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and more.

Additionally, Ufotable, the studio that produced the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, created a new key visual for the game.

Check out new screenshots of the game below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles