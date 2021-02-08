PS5 Launches in China in Q2 2021 - News

/ 795 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Tatsuo Eguchi and vice chairman Soeda Takehito announced it plans to launch the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China in Q2 2021. This news via senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

The PlayStation 5 console was approved for sale in December 2020. Sony is currently working on launching the console itself, as well as getting approval for software.

The PlayStation 4 launched in March 2015 in China, which was about a year and a half after the console first launched in other countries. This does mean the PlayStation 5 launch in China is happening much faster than its predecessor.

Sony China has confirmed that it plans to officially launch the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China during Q2 2021.



Tatsuo Eguchi, the president of SIE Shanghai and Soeda Takehito, the vice chairman, confirmed the new today in a special Chinese New Year greetings video. pic.twitter.com/nhFzbZQTGx — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 8, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles