Codemasters Shareholders Approve EA Takeover

The majority of Codemasters shareholders have approved the deal for the developer to be acquired by Electronic Arts, according to VideoGamesChronicle. The Codemasters board previously told the shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.

The next step in the acquisition process is for it to be legally sanctioned in a court hearing on February 16 and competition law approvals. Codemasters shares will then be suspended on February 18 and canceled on the sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, AIM, on February 19.

The EA acquisition of Codemasters is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. EA will be spending $1.2 billion on the acquisition.

Codemasters is a video game publisher and developer based in England. They are best known for the racing franchises Dirt, F1, Grid, and OnRush. They also secured the rights to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and also owns Project Cars developer Slightly Mad.

