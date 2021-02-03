Warhammer 40K: Darktide is Xbox Series X|S Console Exclusive Due to Close Partnership With Microsoft - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Fatshark, who is currently developing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview about why the game is an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive.

CEO Martin Wahlund, technical producer Mikael Hansson, and Darktide’s game director Anders De Geer said they have had a good relationship with Microsoft for many years and have been happy with the partnership.

"We have worked with Microsoft for many years, and they are a great partner," they said. "We are very happy with what we’ve been doing together with them with Vermintide 2, so now we’re building on that and will be doing more exciting things with them in the future.

"Also, it’s no secret, releasing on multiple platforms takes time, and we are ensuring that we can do a simultaneous release to PC and Xbox this way."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

