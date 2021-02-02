New Battlefield to be Announced This Spring, Launches Holiday 2021 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during an earnings call with investors announced a new Battlefield game will be announced this spring and launch Holiday 2021.

The new Battlefield game will feature massive and immersive battles with more players than seen in any release in the franchise. The game will take advantage of the next-generation consoles - the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The last entry in the series, Battlefield V, released in November 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

During earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson promises a new BATTLEFIELD this holiday season with massive, immersive battles -- with more players than ever before. Says reveal will be coming this Spring. pic.twitter.com/lYZGNeixBK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 2, 2021

