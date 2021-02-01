Google Stadia Closes Internal Studios, Changes Business Focus - News

Google launched its video games streaming platform, Stadia, in 2019. The company announced it has decided to change its business focus with Stadia, as well as shutting down its internal studios.

Sources have told Kotaku said Google is canceling multiple upcoming projects, however, games close to release would still come out. The company will also close its two video game studios based in Montreal and Los Angeles. The closures impact about 150 employees and one source says Google will try to find new roles for them at Google.

Google plans to continue to operate Stadia gaming service and offer the $10 per month Stadia Pro membership. However, it isn't known if any exclusive games will still be released for Google Stadia or not. There are plans to begin offering its Stadia tech to publishers and partners.

"In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players," said Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison. "We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.

"Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games."

Jade Raymond, who helped create the Assassin’s Creed series at Ubisoft, will be leaving Google altogether to pursue other opportunities.

"With the increased focus on using our technology platform for industry partners, Jade Raymond has decided to leave Google to pursue other opportunities," added Harrison. "We greatly appreciate Jade's contribution to Stadia and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Over the coming months, most of the SG&E team will be moving on to new roles. We’re committed to working with this talented team to find new roles and support them.

"What does this mean if you're a current or future Stadia gamer? You can continue playing all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and we’ll continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform. We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere."

